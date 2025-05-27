IPL 2025 playoffs: How can RCB finish in the top two of the points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru now have a clear pathway towards finishing in one of the top-two spots of the points table to compete in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. They need to win their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 27) at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Ad

Since the turn of the decade, RCB have had more success than any other franchise in qualifying for the playoffs. They have finished in the top four in five of the last six seasons, missing out by a narrow margin only in 2023. This season, they became the second franchise after the Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs.

However, things got a bit tricky for them in their quest to finish higher in the points table as they suffered a 42-run defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous league game. They need to win their last league game against LSG, which will take their points tally to 19, joint-highest along with Punjab Kings. That will also set-up their meeting with the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit in Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh on May 29.

Ad

Trending

When was the last time RCB finished in a top-two spot in the points table?

Although RCB have been consistent over the last few years in terms of qualification, they haven't made it past the Eliminator stage whenever they have made it to the final four. Their best finish in recent seasons was a Qualifier 2 appearance in 2022, where they lost against Rajasthan Royals, who were the eventual runner-ups.

RCB last finished in one of the two spots back in 2016, where they won six out of their last seven games and finished second in the points table. They beat the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 1 to make it to the final for a third time in IPL history. However, their dreams of lifting their first IPL title were shattered as SunRisers Hyderabad won by eight runs to win their first championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More