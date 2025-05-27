IPL 2025 playoffs: How the result of the LSG vs RCB match will impact GT's top two chances

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. LSG have been knocked out of the playoffs race, while RCB are assured of a top two finish. The result of the Lucknow-Bengaluru match on Tuesday, though, will confirm who meets whom in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) became the first team to secure a place in Qualifier 1 following their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday. PBKS now have 19 points, having played all their 14 league games. If RCB beat LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, they will also finish on 19 points and meet PBKS in Qualifier 1. The net run rate will decide who tops the table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently second in the IPL 2025 points table, with 18 points from 14 matches. Although they ended the league stage with two losses, GT are still in with a chance of finishing in the top two. If RCB go down to LSG, Gujarat will be confirmed of a berth in Qualifier 1. In this scenario, PBKS (19 points) will be first, GT (18) second, RCB (17) third and MI (16) fourth.

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule

Following the conclusion of the league stage of IPL 2025, the playoffs will be held from May 29 to June 3. Qualifier 1 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29. Depending on the result of Tuesday's match, PBKS will take on either RCB or GT in Qualifier 1.

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will also be held in Mullanpur on May 30. Depending on the result of the LSG vs RCB clash in Lucknow, MI will face either Bengaluru or the Titans in the knockout clash.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will meet in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The grand finale of IPL 2025 will be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator on June 3. The summit clash of the tournament will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

May 29: Qualifier 1

May 30: Eliminator

June 1: Qualifier 2

June 3: Final

