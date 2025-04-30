IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs KKR match

By Vinay
Modified Apr 30, 2025 00:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have 9 points now in IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders have 9 points now in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders strengthened their grip on the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table after a 14-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 29. All-rounder Sunil Narine's three-wicket haul helped KKR defend a 204-run total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ad

Thanks to the 14-run win over DC, KKR now have nine points from 10 matches. The defending champions have registered four wins, five losses and one no result in the competition so far.

On the other side, DC remain fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. The Capitals have 12 points from 10 matches. They started their season with four wins in four matches, but in their six matches since, the Capitals have emerged victorious only twice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders will head home to Eden Gardens for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 4. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will head south to Hyderabad for an away match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 5.

Can Punjab Kings jump to the 2nd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings will have an opportunity to move up to the second spot when they face the Chennai Super Kings on April 30. PBKS have 11 points in the IPL 2025 points table right now, and a win over CSK can take their tally to 13, helping them overtake the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Titans, and the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

Meanwhile, it is a do-or-die game for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have already suffered seven losses in nine matches. If they lose against the Punjab Kings on April 30, their chances of a Top 4 finish will become negligible.

The match between CSK and PBKS will happen at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The start time for the clash is 7.30pm IST. It will be exciting to see if CSK can keep their campaign alive.

About the author
Vinay

Vinay

Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.

Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications