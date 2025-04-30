IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after DC vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders strengthened their grip on the seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table after a 14-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 29. All-rounder Sunil Narine's three-wicket haul helped KKR defend a 204-run total at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ad

Thanks to the 14-run win over DC, KKR now have nine points from 10 matches. The defending champions have registered four wins, five losses and one no result in the competition so far.

On the other side, DC remain fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. The Capitals have 12 points from 10 matches. They started their season with four wins in four matches, but in their six matches since, the Capitals have emerged victorious only twice.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders will head home to Eden Gardens for their next match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 4. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will head south to Hyderabad for an away match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 5.

Can Punjab Kings jump to the 2nd position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Fifth-placed Punjab Kings will have an opportunity to move up to the second spot when they face the Chennai Super Kings on April 30. PBKS have 11 points in the IPL 2025 points table right now, and a win over CSK can take their tally to 13, helping them overtake the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Titans, and the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

Meanwhile, it is a do-or-die game for the Chennai Super Kings. CSK have already suffered seven losses in nine matches. If they lose against the Punjab Kings on April 30, their chances of a Top 4 finish will become negligible.

Expand Tweet

The match between CSK and PBKS will happen at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. The start time for the clash is 7.30pm IST. It will be exciting to see if CSK can keep their campaign alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More