IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans attained the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table after a comfortable win against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. The Titans recorded their fourth consecutive home victory in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium to climb from fourth to second position.

Thanks to the win against the SunRisers Hyderabad, the Gujarat Titans now have 14 points to their name. The Titans have four more league matches remaining and if they win at least two, they will likely seal their place in the next round of the competition.

On the other side, SRH's chances of finishing in the Top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table have reduced significantly. SRH continue to hold the ninth spot, with their net run rate sinking from -1.103 to -1.192. Here are the updated standings:

Gujarat Titans will board a flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai soon for their next match against the Mumbai Indians on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, SRH will fly from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad for a game against the Delhi Capitals on May 5.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru climb to the number 1 position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru slipped to the third position in the IPL 2025 points table because of the Gujarat Titans' win over the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, they can jump straight to the top of the standings if they defeat the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match scheduled for May 3.

Chennai Super Kings have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, but they have a chance to spoil the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's party. Also, CSK will be keen to avenge the embarrassing defeat they suffered at the hands of RCB last season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST in Bengaluru.

