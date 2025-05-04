IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs LSG match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have strengthened their chances to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after recording a 37-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was the second match of the Sunday's double-header, played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Ad

Prabhsimran Singh's heroics (91 off 48) in the first innings set up the win as PBKS posted a gigantic 236/5. Arshdeep Singh took three crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Ayush Badoni (74) did some damage in the dying moments, but the match was over by then.

With the win, Punjab have rocketed to the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. They were fourth before this match but now, with 15 points after 11 games, PBKS are at the second spot. Only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have more points (16) than PBKS.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As for LSG, the chances of qualification has taken a massive hit for them. They are at seventh spot on the points table, with only five wins out of 11 fixtures. They need to win all their remaining three games. If not, they'll miss the qualifiers for sure.

The Mumbai Indians (14 points in 11 games) and the Gujarat Titans (14 points after 10 games) are the other two teams that make up the top four.

Ad

Will Delhi Capitals end SRH's campaign on May 5?

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

The IPL caravan shifts to Hyderabad for a thrilling encounter between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5.

Ad

SRH's playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a dismal campaign so far, with just three wins in 10 matches. If they lose to DC, they'll join Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings as the third team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) had a flying start to the season, notching up five wins in their first six games. However, they've since slumped, managing only one win and four losses.

Despite having 12 points after 10 games, they're still in need of those crucial two points. DC will look to end their two-match losing streak at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More