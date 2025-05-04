IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS vs LSG match

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have strengthened their chances to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after recording a 37-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was the second match of the Sunday's double-header, played at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
Prabhsimran Singh's heroics (91 off 48) in the first innings set up the win as PBKS posted a gigantic 236/5. Arshdeep Singh took three crucial wickets inside the powerplay. Ayush Badoni (74) did some damage in the dying moments, but the match was over by then.
With the win, Punjab have rocketed to the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. They were fourth before this match but now, with 15 points after 11 games, PBKS are at the second spot. Only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have more points (16) than PBKS.
As for LSG, the chances of qualification has taken a massive hit for them. They are at seventh spot on the points table, with only five wins out of 11 fixtures. They need to win all their remaining three games. If not, they'll miss the qualifiers for sure.
The Mumbai Indians (14 points in 11 games) and the Gujarat Titans (14 points after 10 games) are the other two teams that make up the top four.
Will Delhi Capitals end SRH's campaign on May 5?
The IPL caravan shifts to Hyderabad for a thrilling encounter between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5.
SRH's playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a dismal campaign so far, with just three wins in 10 matches. If they lose to DC, they'll join Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings as the third team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) had a flying start to the season, notching up five wins in their first six games. However, they've since slumped, managing only one win and four losses.
Despite having 12 points after 10 games, they're still in need of those crucial two points. DC will look to end their two-match losing streak at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
