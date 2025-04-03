IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders have attained the fifth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a lopsided win over the SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on Thursday. It was the first home win of the season for KKR, who have jumped from 10th to the fifth spot in the standings.

KKR have two wins from four matches in IPL 2025 and have four points in their account, with their net run rate being +0.070. Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans also have four points each. They are ahead of KKR in the IPL 2025 points table because of their superior net run rate.

Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings have dropped by one spot each because of KKR's rise in the standings. Rajasthan Royals retained the ninth spot, whereas SRH have slipped to the last position because their net run rate has dropped to -1.612. Here are the updated standings:

SunRisers Hyderabad started their season with a grand win against the Rajasthan Royals. However, in the next three matches, SRH failed to register a single victory. The 80-run thrashing at the hands of KKR should be a wake-up call for Pat Cummins and Co.

Can Mumbai Indians return to 5th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will play their fourth match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 4. Lucknow's iconic Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will play host to the clash.

MI recently lost the fifth position in the standings to KKR. If the Indians defeat the Super Giants in Lucknow, they can return to the Top 5 once again. Meanwhile, the Super Giants will also have a chance to move up from seventh to fifth position if they defeat the Indians.

