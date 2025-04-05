IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs MI match

A solitary change happened in the IPL 2025 points table on April 4. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians dropped to the seventh position after losing against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Avesh Khan and Shardul Thakur's excellent bowling in the death overs helped LSG record their first win on home turf this season. With this victory, the Lucknow Super Giants climbed from seventh to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table.

LSG have four points from four matches. Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders also have four points each. However, they all have a better net run rate than LSG. Here is the updated IPL 2025 points table:

Mumbai Indians suffered their third loss of the tournament. The five-time champions have dropped down to the seventh spot. Their net run rate has also declined from +0.309 to 0.108 after the defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Can Chennai Super Kings rise to 7th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Chennai Super Kings will play their fourth match of IPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on April 6. It is a double-header Saturday in IPL 2025 as CSK will host DC for an afternoon match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK currently hold the eighth position in the IPL points table, having earned two points from three matches. They are on a two-match losing streak. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals beat CSK in their previous two matches.

On the other side, DC are undefeated in IPL 2025. The Capitals can jump to the top of the points table if they defeat CSK. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the upcoming IPL contest.

