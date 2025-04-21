IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs CSK match

Mumbai Indians have moved up from the seventh to sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table after a big win over the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's excellent partnership helped MI beat CSK by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

This victory has taken the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the standings. MI have eight points from eight matches. Their net run rate has also improved from +0.239 to +0.483.

On the other side, Chennai Super Kings continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. This was CSK's sixth defeat in eight matches, with their net run rate coming down from -1.276 to -1.392. Here are the updated standings:

Mumbai Indians will fly to Hyderabad soon for their next match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 23. Meanwhile, CSK will return home to Chepauk for a match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on April 25.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders return to 6th position in IPL 2025 points table?

Kolkata Knight Riders will play host to a match against the Gujarat Titans on April 21 at the Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders dropped down from sixth to seventh position in the IPL 2025 points table after the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, KKR's net run rate is still better than MI, which is why if Kolkata beat Gujarat, they will regain the sixth position. It will be a huge challenge for Kolkata because Gujarat hold the number one position in the standings. The table-toppers recently defeated the high-flying Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 19.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top when the Gujarat Titans lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time in IPL 2025.

