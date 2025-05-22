IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after MI vs DC match

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 22, 2025 01:10 IST
Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians cemented their place in the top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table after an excellent win against the Delhi Capitals on May 21. The Indians defeated the Capitals by 59 runs to become the fourth team to officially qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Courtesy of the result, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians have emerged as the four teams to qualify for the playoffs this season. The final lineup for the playoffs will be decided in the coming days.

Delhi Capitals have no chance of finishing in the top 4 of the IPL 2025 points table now. The Capitals started their season with four consecutive wins. But, after the loss against the Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, DC's campaign derailed and never came back on track.

The Capitals still had an opportunity to keep themselves alive in the competition by defeating the Mumbai Indians on May 21. However, captain Axar Patel fell sick, leaving a huge hole in the team, resulting in a heavy defeat at the Wankhede Stadium. DC have 13 points from 13 matches at the moment.

Can Gujarat Titans tighten their grip over the number 1 position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Gujarat Titans will have an opportunity to inch closer to the Qualifier 1 match in the IPL 2025 playoffs when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants on May 22. It is a special match for GT because they will don the lavender jersey for this game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT are currently first in the IPL 2025 points table, and a win will ensure that they remain first even if Punjab Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their next match.

On the other hand, LSG have nothing to lose. They have been knocked out of the tournament and will look to play for pride.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
bell-icon Manage notifications