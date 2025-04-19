IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have attained the second position in the IPL 2025 points table after a five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). PBKS have moved up two spots in the standings, while RCB and Gujarat Titans have dropped by one position each.

RCB and PBKS battled in a 14-over match after rain interruption at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Bengaluru-based franchise managed only 95 runs in their 14 overs. Chasing 96, Punjab reached 98/5 in 12.1 overs to record their fifth win of the competition.

With this victory, PBKS have touched double figures in the IPL 2025 points table. The Kings have 10 points after seven matches in the standings. Meanwhile, RCB have eight points after seven games.

Gujarat Titans have dropped to third position. They have eight points from six matches.

PBKS and RCB will clash against each other once again on April 20. Both teams will board a flight to New Chandigarh soon, where the New PCA Stadium will play host to their reverse fixture.

Can Gujarat Titans attain the top position in IPL 2025 points table?

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans will play their seventh match of the season against the current tabletoppers Delhi Capitals. GT's net run rate is better than both DC and Punjab Kings. Hence, if the Titans beat the Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, they will become the tabletoppers.

It is pertinent to note that the Titans have never defeated the Capitals in Ahmedabad. The Capitals beat the Titans in 2023 and 2024 at the world's largest cricket stadium. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories over the Titans in away matches.

If DC wins against GT, they will retain the first position in the IPL 2025 points table.

