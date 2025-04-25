IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs RR match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their three-match losing streak at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 24. The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in Match 42 of the ongoing season.

The major architect of the win was Josh Hazlewood, who bowled the 17th and 19th overs, conceding just seven runs and taking three wickets. Rajasthan were cruising at one point in their 206-run chase, but RCB held their nerves superbly.

In the first innings, Virat Kohli slammed another fifty, hammering 70 off 42. Devdutt Padikkal also made an impactful 50 off 27. As a result, RCB posted 205/5 in their 20 overs. With the win, RCB have jumped to the third spot on the points table with six wins from nine matches and a net run-rate of 0.482.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, became the first team to suffer seven defeats. They are still in the eighth spot with four points, but will move lower after tomorrow's game.

CSK vs SRH - Clash between No. 10 and No. 9

Friday, April 25, will see a clash between two massively underperforming teams as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The upcoming clash will be hosted at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This fixture could decide who finishes with the wooden spoon at the end of IPL 2025. Currently, CSK are at the bottom of the table with two wins in eight games. Their NRR of -1.392 is the worst among all ten teams, while Hyderabad have been poor too, winning just one of their last seven games.

With four points at an NRR of -1.361, SRH are currently ninth on the table. The winner of this clash will jump one rank up to eighth, displacing the Rajasthan Royals.

