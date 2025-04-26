IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Can CSK qualify despite their five-wicket loss to SRH?

Chennai Super Kings' five-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad makes their route to the playoffs even more complex. The two teams squared off on Friday (April 25), with the Hyderabad-based outfit winning at the Chepauk for the first time since their inception.

Ad

Electing to bowl first, SRH managed to silence the CSK batting lineup at their home venue. Barring Ayush Mhatre (30 off 17) and Dewald Brevis (42 off 25), no other batter could score in excess of 25 runs as CSK were bundled out for 154. A composed knock by Ishan Kishan (44 off 34) and a brisk finish by Kamindu Mendis (32 off 22) saw them chase the total in the 19th over.

This win sees CSK still stuck at the bottom half of the table and once again being the wooden spoon holders in the league stages. Two wins in nine games so far mean that the five-time champions have only managed four points in the season. They have no chance to make it to 16 points, having just five games in hand.

Ad

Trending

Even if CSK wins all their games, they will have to ensure that no more than four teams get the same number of points as them. Moreover, they will have to ensure that they turn their net run rate around drastically and ensure it moves from -1.302 to a positive net rate.

CSK could miss out on qualification twice in a row

The Chepauk faithful throwing their weight behind the home team - Source: Getty

For the first time in their 16 years of playing the IPL, Chennai Super Kings could miss out on a playoff berth twice in two years. Last year, CSK got seven wins and seven losses respectively. However, they were pipped by RCB, who beat them in the last league stage game, bettered their net run rate, and qualified for the playoffs.

CSK is the most successful franchise in the league's history, alongside Mumbai Indians, having won five titles each. MS Dhoni and his men will hope fate befalls them when they take on Punjab Kings on April 30 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. A loss in this game effectively ends all their chances of a playoff berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More