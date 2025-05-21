IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Can DC qualify for playoffs after their 59-run loss against MI?

A 59-run loss for the Delhi Capitals against the Mumbai Indians has ended the former's hopes for a place in the knockouts. The 63rd match of IPL 2025 was played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.
After electing to bowl first, DC did a fine job of building pressure on the MI batters. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir played valuable knocks and helped MI reach 180/5 at the end of 20 overs. For DC, barring Sameer Rizvi (39 off 35) and Vipraj Nigam (20 off 11), none of the batters put on a fight as they crumpled to a heavy defeat.
This defeat has ended Delhi Capitals' hopes of reaching the playoffs. In 13 games, the team managed six wins and six losses, with one game in Hyderabad being washed out. The most they can get to is 15 points, which will be one point short of what Mumbai Indians needed to qualify.
"Those last two overs hurt us" - Faf du Plessis reflects on the loss against Mumbai Indians
Standing in for a sick Axar Patel, Delhi Capitals vice-captain Faf du Plessis opined that the onslaught by Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav in the last two overs of MI's innings saw them end on the wrong side of the result. He said:
"Thought we were excellent on the field. Not the easiest pitch to bat on. But I thought we bowled excellently. At least for the first 17-18 overs. Those last two overs hurt us. Momentum is a real thing. With some players missing, it was a case of David and Goliath. I enjoy that kind of contest. We needed a good start with the bat. Pretty much sums up our season."
Delhi Capitals have one game remaining this season. They will face Punjab Kings on Saturday, May 24, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
