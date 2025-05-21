IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have MI qualified for playoffs after their 59-run win against DC?

A 59-run win for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday sees them strengthen their bid for a place in the playoffs. The two teams faced off against each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in what was MI's last home game this season.
Electing to bowl first, MI were sluggish for a good chunk of the innings. However, an end-of-innings onslaught from Suryakumar Yadav (79 off 43) and Naman Dhir (24 off 8) ensured that the hosts scored 180/5 at the end of their 20 overs. Defending the target, tight spells from Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah ensured that DC lost wickets at regular intervals and could never scale their target.
This win takes the Mumbai Indians to 16 points in 13 games. This has ensured their berth for a place in the knockouts. They have become the fourth team in this IPL to qualify alongside Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings. Their next game against the Punjab Kings, which would have been a direct knockout had they lost, now becomes a contest for them to try and lock down one of the top two spots.
"I can throw them the ball any time" - Hardik Pandya on match-winning spells by Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner
Speaking to broadcasters in a rain-interrupted interview, Hardik Pandya said that he can trust Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner at any time of the match. He said after the win over Delhi Capitals:
"Yeah, absolutely. I can throw them the ball any time of the match [speaking on Bumrah and Santner]. They bring so much control. I thought initially 180 would be good, but we felt at one stage 160 would have been great.But the way Surya and Naman batted towards the end, especially Naman’s knock, was great to see."
MI have only one game remaining this season before the playoffs. They take on the Punjab Kings on May 26 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
