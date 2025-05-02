IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have RR been knocked out of IPL 2025 playoffs race after their 100-run loss to MI?

Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians, losing by 100 runs on Thursday (May 1) at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium, Jaipur. This defeat also marked the end of RR's race to the playoffs.

Electing to bowl first, Rajasthan Royals took quite a beating as Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 39) gave the visitors a good start, followed by similar knocks of 48 off 23 by both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. The inaugural champions took blows early on, losing five wickets in the powerplay. They only had Jofra Archer (30 off 27) score more than 20 runs as RR were bowled out for 117.

The demoralising loss shuts the door on RR's ambitions of a place in the playoffs. This was their 11th game of the season, with their results reading three wins and eight losses. They have three games in hand, and should they go on to win all of them, they can at most get to 12 points for the whole season, two points less than 14, which is considered the lowest needed by teams in all our scenarios so far.

"We have done a lot of things right and wrong" - Riyan Parag analyses the loss against Mumbai Indians

Riyan Parag has had a disappointing campaign both personally and as a skipper - Source: Getty

Following the defeat against the Mumbai Indians, Riyan Parag was asked where things went wrong for his side during the chase. The 23-year-old said (via ESPNCrinfo):

"You've got to give credit to MI for the way they batted. They kept wickets. Yeah, 190-200 would have been ideal. We've been getting good starts. But it's up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv - to step up. We've done a lot of things right and wrong. A lot of mistakes and small errors. We want to focus on them, and focus on the good [stuff] as well."

Rajasthan Royals have only three games remaining. They travel to Eden Gardens next to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 4, followed by their game against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on May 12. They will return home for their last game of the season against the Punjab Kings in Jaipur on May 16.

