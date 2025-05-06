IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Have SRH been knocked out of the playoffs race after the no result in the match against DC

Champions of the 2016 edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad, have become the third team, after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, to be knocked out of the playoffs. This happened after their game against the Delhi Capitals ended in a no-result due to rain.

Electing to bowl first in a must-win match, SRH did a fine job with the ball, restricting Delhi Capitals to 133/7 in their 20 overs. With the ball in hand, Pat Cummins (3/19) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/13) bowled fine spells to restrict Delhi Capitals to a measly total. However, at the halfway mark, rain interrupted and became a constant shower, rendering the game to end in a no-result.

This washout sees SRH get to 7 points in 11 games. With three games in hand, SRH cannot get to 14 points, which could be the minimum needed by a team to seal their place in the knockouts. After finishing as runners-up last season, SRH will miss out on a spot for the playoffs and have a shot at winning their second IPL title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a very dismal campaign this season

Runner-ups of the last season, SRH had a very poor campaign by their standards, failing to make it to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years. They started their tournament on a promising note, where they scored 286/6 against the Rajasthan Royals and made a statement. However, things quickly went from bad to worse for them as they failed to string wins together.

They scripted a record second-highest chase against Punjab Kings, gunning down the target of 246, and then won their first game since inception at Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings. They have three games against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants remaining in the campaign and will be looking to finish it on a high.

