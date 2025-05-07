IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can GT qualify for the playoffs after their 3-wicket win against MI?

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) played out a rain-affected thriller on May 6, which the former won by three wickets, owing to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This was GT's first win at the venue, Wankhede Stadium, in the IPL.
Electing to bowl first, GT restricted MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs. They employed six bowlers and all of them picked up at least a wicket, with Sai Kishore (2/34) being the pick of the lot. A circumspect knock from Shubman Gill (43 off 46) and helping hands from Jos Buttler (30 off 27) and Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 15) saw GT in a relatively comfortable position before they lost four wickets in four overs. However, Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee hit some lusty blows to help the visitors over the line.
The win saw GT move up to 16 points and take the number one spot in the points table. Qualification hasn't been guaranteed yet, with there being a strong possibility that five teams could get to 18 points. Considering 18 as the minimum number of points needed to qualify, GT will have to win one of their next three games to get the 'Q' next to their name.
GT also has a very good chance of extending their stay at the top of the table. Should they win two of their three remaining games, GT will get to 20 points and will have a firm hold over one of the two top spots.
GT will play 2 of their next 3 games at home
Gujarat Titans have a favorable schedule heading into the business end of IPL 2025. From Mumbai, the team will be flying out to the national capital, Delhi, where they will be up against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium on May 11.
Thereafter, they have two home games to close out the league phase. They face Lucknow Super Giants on May 14 before welcoming Chennai Super Kings on May 18. Considering their position and remaining fixtures, the Gujarat-based franchise will be confident of securing a top-two finish.
