IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can GT qualify for the playoffs after their 38-run win against SRH?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a comprehensive 38-run win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 on Friday (May 2). The two teams played at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans posted 224/6, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill (78 off 36) and Jos Buttler (64 off 37), while Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) chipped in with a fine contribution and took the Orange Cap from Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians). Fine spells from Prasidh Krishna (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33) ensured that SRH were restricted to 186/6 in the 20 overs, registering a 38-run win.

This win saw GT leap from No. 4 in the points table to No. 2, with 14 points to their name. Considering 16 points are needed to qualify for the playoffs, the Titans need only one win in their remaining four games to seal a spot in the final four.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, if GT want to finish in the top two in the points table, they would need 18-20 points, and thus will look to win two to three games out of their four remaining contests.

"We are all eager and hungry for runs and do what is best for the team" - GT skipper Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill scored a half century - Source: Getty

Speaking after the game, Shubman Gill had the following to say (via Cricbuzz):

Ad

"The black soil pitch is not easy to hit sixes but the way me, Sai and Jos play, I think we have the understanding on how to keep the scoreboard ticking. I don't think we have ever had that conversation where one of us has to be there. We are all eager and hungry for runs and do what is best for the team."

Ad

"The fielding was one thing we talk about before every game, we have been average so far but happy with the way we fielded today. Everyone is chipping in, it is always nice to have options when you are defending on these grounds," he added.

The Gujarat Titans will now travel to Mumbai, where they will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 6. The winner of the contest could seal one of the two spots in the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More