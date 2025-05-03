IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can GT qualify for the playoffs after their 38-run win against SRH?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a comprehensive 38-run win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 on Friday (May 2). The two teams played at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Batting first, the Gujarat Titans posted 224/6, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill (78 off 36) and Jos Buttler (64 off 37), while Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) chipped in with a fine contribution and took the Orange Cap from Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians). Fine spells from Prasidh Krishna (2/19) and Mohammed Siraj (2/33) ensured that SRH were restricted to 186/6 in the 20 overs, registering a 38-run win.
This win saw GT leap from No. 4 in the points table to No. 2, with 14 points to their name. Considering 16 points are needed to qualify for the playoffs, the Titans need only one win in their remaining four games to seal a spot in the final four.
Moreover, if GT want to finish in the top two in the points table, they would need 18-20 points, and thus will look to win two to three games out of their four remaining contests.
"We are all eager and hungry for runs and do what is best for the team" - GT skipper Shubman Gill
Speaking after the game, Shubman Gill had the following to say (via Cricbuzz):
"The black soil pitch is not easy to hit sixes but the way me, Sai and Jos play, I think we have the understanding on how to keep the scoreboard ticking. I don't think we have ever had that conversation where one of us has to be there. We are all eager and hungry for runs and do what is best for the team."
"The fielding was one thing we talk about before every game, we have been average so far but happy with the way we fielded today. Everyone is chipping in, it is always nice to have options when you are defending on these grounds," he added.
The Gujarat Titans will now travel to Mumbai, where they will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 6. The winner of the contest could seal one of the two spots in the points table.
