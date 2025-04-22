IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can KKR qualify for the playoffs after their 39-run loss to GT?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chances of qualifying for the playoffs took a slight hit after they suffered a 39-run loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Monday (April 21). The match was played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

After electing to field first, KKR conceded 198/3 in 20 overs. A sublime 90-run knock from Shubman Gill off 55 balls, a half-century from Sai Sudharsan (52 off 36), and a fine hand from Jos Buttler (41* off 23) ensured GT got to a competitive total. Despite a half century from Ajinkya Rahane (50 off 36) and a late flourish by Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27* off 13), KKR eventually fell short in the chase.

This loss means that KKR have only three wins from eight games so far. They have six points to their name and a net run rate of +0.212. Considering 16 points as the minimum for a team to confirm their berth in the playoffs, KKR will have to win five out of their remaining six games. With their net run rate being on the higher side, it will not cause them any trouble.

Considering 14 points as the minimum needed to qualify, KKR can afford to lose two out of their next six games. However, they will have to bear in mind that a heavy defeat will dent their impressive net run rate and could also alter their chances of making it to the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Punjab Kings in their next IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in the upcoming league stage game at the Eden Gardens. KKR played PBKS earlier this season, where the latter defended 111 runs and scripted the record for the lowest total successfully defended in IPL.

The last time KKR faced Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens was last year, where PBKS chased down a record 262-run target in 18.4 overs. A century by Jonny Bairstow (108* off 48) and half centuries from Shashank Singh (68* off 28) and Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 20) ensured they completed the highest chase in IPL history.

