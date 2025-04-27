IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can LSG qualify for the playoffs after their 54-run loss against MI?

Lucknow Super Giants had a rough away day as they stumbled to a hard 54-run loss against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 game on Sunday, April 27. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Batting first, half centuries from Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28) and cameos from the lower middle order helped Mumbai Indians post 215/7. Ayush Badoni (35 off 22) and Mitchell Marsh (34 off 24) put on a valiant effort during the chase. However, wickets at regular intervals saw LSG being bowled out for 161 and lose the match by a hefty 54-run margin.
This game sees a further dent in LSG's net run rate, decreasing it to -0.325. In their 10 games so far, LSG have won and lost five games each. With 16 being the minimum number of points to qualify, LSG will have to win three out of their next four games to make it to the playoffs. They will also need to work towards improving their net run rate.
If the points required to qualify for LSG drop down to 14, they will have to win the next two out of their four games. They will also have to hope that if they suffer the two losses, they are not too heavy. They will have to ensure that some results go their way, as they are sixth in the table. They will have to ensure teams above them lose their remaining games to make way for them.
Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants have four games in hand to reach the playoffs
Rishabh Pant and LSG will probably play their most important games in the coming weeks. As mentioned earlier, LSG need to win three games out of four and improve their net run rate. They take on Punjab Kings on May 4 at Dharamshala, followed by a game at home in Lucknow against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9.
Then, LSG will be playing their last away game against the Gujarat Titans on May 14. It will be followed by their season's last league game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 18. LSG will hope to make an impact and get themselves in the top half of the table.
