IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can MI qualify for the playoffs after their 3-wicket loss against GT?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a defeat for the first time after six games on Tuesday (May 6). The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the five-time winners on the last ball of a rain-affected thriller at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, the Mumbai Indians limped their way to 155/8 in 20 overs, thanks to contributions from Will Jacks (53 off 35), Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24) and Corbin Bosch (27 off 22). With regular rain interruptions in the second innings, the game was reduced to 19 overs, and the new target was 147. However, MI failed to defend it, as GT scored 15 runs in the last over.

This loss ended MI's streak of six wins and placed them fourth in the points table. They have played 12 games and have 14 points, with only two matches remaining. With 18 points considered the minimum for sides to ensure playoff qualification, MI will have to win their remaining games (against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals).

Ad

Trending

Should the points criteria drop down to 16, the Mumbai Indians will need one win at most to ensure they make it to the playoffs. They also have the best net run rate among all teams (+1.156).

"We were short by 20-25-30 runs" - MI captain Hardik Pandya reflects on the loss against GT

Hardik Pandya leading on the field - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said that the wicket they played should have seen a score above 175 from them. Instead, they fell short and were restricted to a smaller total of 155. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

Ad

"It was a game of margins. It was definitely not a 150-wicket. It was a 175-wicket, we were short by 20-25-30 runs. Credit to the bowlers - they kept fighting, and we could not finish. Catches did not really cost us, but the no-balls, with my no-balls and even in the last over, in T20s, it is a crime, and more often than not, it bites you. Really happy with the boys for giving their 120 percent, ensuring we were in the game and not giving up."

The Mumbai Indians will next travel up north to face the Punjab Kings on May 11 at the HPCA International Stadium, Dharamshala. This will be their last away league game this season, and the five-time champions will be hoping for a positive result. Their last match will come against the Delhi Capitals on May 15 in Mumbai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More