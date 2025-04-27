IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can MI qualify for the playoffs after their 54-run win against LSG?

After losing four out of their first five games, the Mumbai Indians registered their fifth win on the trot, beating the Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. The IPL 2025 match was played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians managed to post 215/7 at the end of their 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton (58 in 32) scored a decent knock at the top of the order and was followed by a supporting act from Suryakumar Yadav (54 off 28). The duo, along with cameos down the order, helped them post a daunting total. A bowling clinic from Jasprit Bumrah (4/22) ensured that they bowled LSG out for 161, helping them coast home to another win.

With this win, MI continued their ascent into the top half of the table, registering 12 points to their name. The five-time champions also have a very good net run rate of 0.889. With 12 points to their name, they are one of the heavy favourites to qualify for the playoffs. If 16 points are enough for them to qualify, MI need to win two out of their next four games.

Should Mumbai Indians win all their remaining games, they will end up with 20 points in the table. It should be enough for them to hold onto their current spot of second place. They could even do one better and finish first on the points table.

Hardik Pandya and MI to play away twice in their last four games

Hardik Pandya in action for Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

After a wooden spoon finish last year, the Mumbai Indians are making a statement, having become second in the points table. They are on a hot run of winning games, winning five of them. They will look to make it six wins in a row when they face the Rajasthan Royals next on May 1 in Jaipur.

MI will be up against Gujarat Titans on May 6 in Mumbai, followed by their last away game of the season against Punjab Kings on May 11 at Dharamshala. Wankhede hosts the five-time winners for the last time this season when they face Delhi Capitals on May 15.

