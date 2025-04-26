IPL 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can SRH qualify after their five-wicket win against CSK?

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to keep their hopes for a playoff appearance alive by beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This happened to be the franchise's first win at the venue since its founding in 2013.
Electing to bowl first, Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Chennai Super Kings for 154 runs, courtesy of a masterful spell with the ball by Harshal Patel (4/28). SRH's chase wasn't off to the best start, losing Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck. However, a calm knock by Ishan Kishan (44 off 34) and finishing touches by Kamindu Mendis (32 off 22) ensured that SRH were home comfortably.
This win comes as a respite for SRH and their faithful supporters, as the team won its first game since April 12, when they chased down 245 against PBKS. This is their third win of the season, which takes their point tally up to six points in nine games. Considering 16 as the minimum points needed to qualify, SRH need to build a winning run from here on, ensuring they secure victory in each of their last five games.
A huge thorn in the flesh happens to their net run rate (-1.103), which is only the second worst to Chennai Super Kings (-1.302). They will also have to improve this as they hope to make a place for themselves in the playoffs. Should the minimum qualification points come down to 14, SRH can afford another loss at best, but they need big wins to improve their net run rate.
SRH play away from home thrice in their last five games of the season
The road ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad is a bit tricky, with the franchises on the hunt to make it five wins in five and secure a spot in the playoffs. Following a win against Chennai Super Kings, SRH travel to Ahmedabad, where they take on Gujarat Titans on May 2. It will be followed by back-to-back home games against Delhi Capitals (May 5) and Kolkata Knight Riders (May 10).
The runners-up of the last season then take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 13 in Bengaluru, followed by their final act against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18. SRH will be looking to win all of their scheduled contests and ensure they make it to the playoffs second year running.
