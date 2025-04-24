Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances of making it into the top four in IPL 2025 have gotten even bleaker after they lost against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, April 23, by seven wickets. The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

After being asked to bat first, SRH were on a shaky road with their scores reading 35/5 in the ninth over. A half century from Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) and a handy knock from Abhinav Manohar (43 off 37) ensured they finished on 143/8 after their 20 overs. That was bettered by Rohit Sharma (70 off 46) and Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 19), and Mumbai Indians coasted home to a win inside the 16th over.

This was SRH's eighth game of the season, with results showing they have only won two and lost six contests. They are ninth in the points table, with their net run rate reading at -1.36, the second lowest in the tournament so far. With 16 points being considered the minimum threshold to qualify, SRH need to win all their games from here on and also work towards mending their net run rate.

Should the points criteria for qualification drop down to 14 points, SRH needs to win five games out of the remaining six. However, another loss will see their net run rate drop further. They need to fix it in the five games they need to win by winning some by a huge margin.

Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Chennai Super Kings on April 25

Following their defeat against the Mumbai Indians, SRH will travel further south to face Chennai Super Kings. The game is scheduled for Friday, April 25, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK are also in a similar state with two wins and six losses in the points table. However, they have a net run rate of -1.39, which sees them occupy the last spot in the points table. Both sides need to win this game to stay alive in the race to qualify. A loss for either side will see them being relegated to the last spot in the points table.

