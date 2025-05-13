IPL 2025 revised schedule: Will the PBKS vs DC match that was abandoned on May 8 in Dharamsala be replayed?

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other in a replay of match 58 of IPL 2025 at a neutral venue, the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium, Jaipur. The two teams clashed at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on May 8, but the match had to be abandoned midway through the first innings.
In the 11th over, a floodlight tower malfunctioned at the HPCA Stadium and the match had to be called off due to a significant technical failure. Since then, IPL 2025 has been suspended and is set to resume on May 17.
The two teams will square off at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24, at 7:30 PM IST. As for the playing conditions, both teams will start from scratch, with PBKS' score of 122/1 after 10.1 overs holding no value.
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals aiming for a playoff berth
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be aiming to win their upcoming games in IPL 2025 as they compete for a spot in the playoffs.
Currently, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are placed in close vicinity on the points table. PBKS are third, with seven wins, three losses, and a no-result game, with 15 points with a net run rate of 0.376. They will face Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians in their remaining matches. PBKS need just one win from the remaining matches to secure their playoff-berth.
DC are in fifth place with six wins, four losses, and a no-result game. They currently have 13 points to their name, with a net run rate of 0.362. They will face Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians in their remaining matches.
While Punjab are eyeing a first playoffs appearance since 2014, DC have failed to reach the IPL playoffs since 2021. Neither team has lifted the IPL title.
