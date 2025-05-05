IPL 2025, SRH vs DC Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 5. When the teams met in the first half in Visakhapatnam, DC thumped SRH by seven wickets. Hyderabad are ninth in the points table, with six points from 10 games. Delhi are fifth, with 12 points from 10 matches.

SRH are in with a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They need to win all their remaining four matches and then hope that the other results also go in their favor. However, considering that Hyderabad have only won three matches so far in IPL 2025 that looks like a near-impossible task. Their batting has been a big disappointment, while the bowlers have also let them down.

DC have won only two of their last six matches. Considering the competition for slots, Delhi would ideally want to win all their remaining four matches to confirm qualification for the playoffs. Three wins might also be enough, but anything less than that could hurt their chances. Delhi's batting has faltered in chases, while their fielding has also been disappointing.

IPL 2025 SRH vs DC telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The Hyderabad vs Delhi match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 55 of IPL 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take at 7:00 PM, while the game will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 SRH vs DC live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the SRH vs DC IPL 2025 clash can be watched on the JioHotstar app and the website. Viewers will need a JioHotstar subscription to watch the game.

As of now, JioHotstar is offering three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year.

Those who don't want to go for yearly plans have the option to choose from three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Fans can log on to JioHotstar website to get further details on subscription plans.

