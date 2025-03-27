IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number seven of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. SRH won their opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs at home. As for LSG, they suffered a one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting might came to the fore again in the opening match against RR. Sent into bat, they notched up 286-6, the second-highest IPL total, narrowly missing out on breaking their own record. Ishan Kishan (106* off 47) was a man on a mission, while Travis Head slammed 67 off 31. With the ball, Harshal Patel (2-34) was outstanding in a high-scoring contest.

Lucknow Super Giants looked on course for victory in their opening IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, they posted 209-8 as Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran slammed rapid 70s. With the ball, LSG reduced DC to 7-3. Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) and Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15), however, launched a stunning counter-attack as Delhi sneaked home by one wicket.

IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG telecast channel list in India

In India, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match on Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the live coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM. The match will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans will need a subscription plan to watch the game.

Reliance Jio launched a special offer ahead of IPL 2025 for cricket lovers. Users with a Jio SIM can recharge for ₹299 and enjoy 90-day free access to JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K. The recharge has additional benefits - 50-day free JioFiber, which includes 800-plus TV channels, over 11 OTT apps and unlimited WiFi.

As per a report in The Economic Times, the ₹299 offer is valid for those who recharge or get a new SIM between March 17 and March 31.

