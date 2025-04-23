IPL 2025 SRH vs MI Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. SRH have only two wins from seven matches are in ninth place in the points table. MI have recovered from a poor start and are in sixth place, with eight points from eight matches.

Hyderabad and Mumbai clashed at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17, with MI getting the better of SRH by four wickets. Batting first, SRH were held to 162-5 as their middle-order again struggled after the openers failed to convert starts. Skipper Pat Cummins (3-26) impressed with the ball. Overall, though, Hyderabad's bowling is also a cause for concern.

After getting the better of SRH, Mumbai went on to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. In a thoroughly dominating performance, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 2-25 as CSK were held to 176-5 in their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma (76* off 45) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30) then dazzled in the chase as MI romped home in 15.4 overs.

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match will be available on Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle confirmed that the Hyderabad vs Mumbai match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 41 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 7:00 PM, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Hyderabad vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans will need a subscription plan to watch the game.

As per details available on the JioHotstar website, viewers can choose from three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can be purchased at ₹499/year.

For those who do not want to go for annual plans, JioHotstar is also offering three-month subscription schemes - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Fans can log on to the JioHotstar website for more details on subscription plans.

