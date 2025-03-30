IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs MI match (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan & Sai Kishore

The Gujarat Titans bagged a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of the IPL 2025 season. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash on Saturday, March 29.

After losing the toss, the Gujarat Titans were asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill looked exceptional, stitching a 78-run stand for the first wicket. While Gill got out for 38 runs in 27 balls with four fours and a six, Sudharsan smacked 63 runs in 41 balls with four fours and two sixes.

The No.3 batter Jos Buttler looked decent during his short stay at the crease, scoring 39 off 24 balls with five fours and a six. Though other batters failed to put up promising scores, the Titans posted 196/8 in 20 overs.

MI captain Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets, conceding 29 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju pocketed one wicket each.

In the chase, openers Rohit Sharma (8) and Ryan Rickelton (6) lost their wickets quite early. However, Tilak Varma (39) and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a 62-run partnership for the third wicket.

Suryakumar's 48-run knock off 28 balls with one four and four sixes wasn't enough. Other batters, including Hardik Pandya, failed to create an impact in the middle-order. Ultimately, MI could score only 160/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 36 runs.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were the star bowlers, scalping two wickets apiece. Kagiso Rabada and R Sai Kishore picked up one wicket each.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 - 145 75 72.5 56 258.92 - 2 - 12 13 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2 2 - 137 74 68.5 82 167.07 - 2 - 9 8 3 MR Marsh (LSG) 2 2 - 124 72 62 67 185.07 - 2 - 13 8 4 TM Head (SRH) 2 2 - 114 67 57 59 193.22 - 1 - 14 6 5 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 2 2 1 106 106* 106 48 220.83 1 - 1 11 6 6 R Ravindra (CSK) 2 2 1 106 65* 106 76 139.47 - 1 - 7 4 7 DC Jurel (RR) 2 2 - 103 70 51.5 63 163.49 - 1 - 10 6 8 Q de Kock (KKR) 2 2 1 101 97* 101 66 153.03 - 1 - 9 6 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 1 1 1 97 97* - 42 230.95 - 1 - 5 9 10 JC Buttler (GT) 2 2 - 93 54 46.5 57 163.15 - 1 - 9 3

LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran retains the pole position with 145 runs from two matches. GT opening batter Sai Sudharsan ascended from the 13th rank to the second position, scoring 137 runs from two innings.

Mitchell Marsh (124), Travis Head (114), Ishan Kishan (106), Rachin Ravindra (106), Dhruv Jurel (103), Quinton de Kock (101) and Shreyas Iyer (97) slipped one spot each. They now occupy the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks, respectively.

Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler rocketed from the 18th rank to the 10th position, accumulating 93 runs from two innings.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 54 7 4/18 7.71 6.75 6.85 1 - 2 SN Thakur (LSG) 2 2 36 6 - 53 6 4/34 8.83 8.83 6 1 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 2 2 48 8 - 43 5 3/21 8.6 5.37 9.6 - - 4 KK Ahmed (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/29 14.25 7.12 12 - - 5 R Sai Kishore (GT) 2 2 48 8 - 67 4 3/30 16.75 8.37 12 - - 6 V Puthur (MI) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 7 MA Starc (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 42 3 3/42 14 10.5 8 - - 8 Yash Dayal (RCB) 2 2 36 6 - 43 3 2/18 14.33 7.16 12 - - 9 TU Deshpande (RR) 2 2 30 5 - 51 3 3/44 17 10.2 10 - - 10 KH Pandya (RCB) 2 2 36 6 - 55 3 3/29 18.33 9.16 12 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad remains on top of the wicket charts with seven scalps. LSG pacer Shardul Thakur scalped six wickets from two matches to retain his second rank. Josh Hazlewood, RCB pacer, scalped five wickets to stay at the third spot.

Khaleel Ahmed (4) and R Sai Kishore (4) hold their fourth and fifth ranks at 14.25 and 16.75, respectively. Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Starc, Yash Dayal, Tushar Deshpande, and Krunal Pandya scalped three wickets each. They hold sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at an average of 10.66, 14, 14.33, 17, and 18.33, respectively.

