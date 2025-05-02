  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 02, 2025 23:52 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Gujarat Titans clashed horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, for the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Titans emerged victorious by 38 runs on Friday.

GT, on losing the toss, were pushed to bat first at the home venue and posted a huge total of 224/6. The top order batters were exceptional as usual, with Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) and Shubman Gill (76 off 38) adding an 87-run partnership. Jos Buttler also provided support with his fifth fifty of the season, scoring 64 runs from 37 deliveries.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, bagging three crucial wickets towards the end of the innings, while Zeeshan Ansari and Pat Cummins had a piece each.

In response, SRH were struggling to put runs on board with wickets crumbling in quick succession. Abhishek Sharma was the lone warrior for the side, with his 41-ball 74-run knock that guided SRH to 186, but eventually lost the game by 38 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, while a wicket each to Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1010-5048250.4327154.12-5-5516
2SA Yadav (MI)1111447568*67.85275172.72-3-4626
3JC Buttler (GT)1010447097*78.33278169.06-514621
4Shubman Gill (GT)101014659051.66287162.02-5-4815
5V Kohli (RCB)1010344373*63.28319138.87-6-3913
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)111114397543.9285154.03-5-4124
7N Pooran (LSG)1010140487*44.88199203.01-4-3334
8MR Marsh (LSG)99-3788142238158.82-413620
9KL Rahul (DC)99237193*53254146.06-3-2916
10SS Iyer (PBKS)1010336097*51.42199180.9-412325
Sai Sudharsan bags the first position (previously second) with 504 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 154.12. Suryakumar Yadav slips to the second with 475 runs. Jos Buttler jumps to the third from fifth, and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.33. He is followed by his mate, Shubman Gill, with 465 runs at an average of 51.66.

Virat Kohli (443), Yashasvi Jaiswal (439), Nicholas Pooran (404), Mitchell Marsh (378), KL Rahul (371), and Shreyas Iyer (360) have occupied the next positions. They have a strike rate of 138.87, 154.03, 203.01, 158.82, 146.06, and 180.9, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)101023439-292194/4115.367.4812.311-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
3TA Boult (MI)111122938.1-336164/26218.814.311-
4Noor Ahmad (CSK)101021035-288154/1819.28.22141-
5KK Ahmed (CSK)101021435.4-316143/2922.578.8515.28--
6Mohammed Siraj (GT)101022838-340144/1724.288.9416.281-
7MA Starc (DC)101021636-366145/3526.1410.1615.42-1
8HH Pandya (MI)101016227-239135/3618.388.8512.46-1
9YS Chahal (PBKS)10917429-274134/2821.079.4413.382-
10Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)10919432.21275133/4321.158.514.92--
Prasidh Krishna continues to dominate the wicket-takers list, after picking two crucial wickets in the game against SRH. He now has 19 wickets at an economy of 7.48. Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (16), Noor Ahmad (15), and Khaleel Ahmed (14) occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions.

Mohammed Siraj jumps to the sixth with 14 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.94. Mitchell Starc (14), Hardik Pandya (13), Yuzvendra Chahal (13), and Arshdeep Singh (13) conclude the wicket-takers list.

