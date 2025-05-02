IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans clashed horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, for the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Titans emerged victorious by 38 runs on Friday.

GT, on losing the toss, were pushed to bat first at the home venue and posted a huge total of 224/6. The top order batters were exceptional as usual, with Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) and Shubman Gill (76 off 38) adding an 87-run partnership. Jos Buttler also provided support with his fifth fifty of the season, scoring 64 runs from 37 deliveries.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, bagging three crucial wickets towards the end of the innings, while Zeeshan Ansari and Pat Cummins had a piece each.

In response, SRH were struggling to put runs on board with wickets crumbling in quick succession. Abhishek Sharma was the lone warrior for the side, with his 41-ball 74-run knock that guided SRH to 186, but eventually lost the game by 38 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets, while a wicket each to Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 - 504 82 50.4 327 154.12 - 5 - 55 16 2 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 3 JC Buttler (GT) 10 10 4 470 97* 78.33 278 169.06 - 5 1 46 21 4 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 1 465 90 51.66 287 162.02 - 5 - 48 15 5 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 11 11 1 439 75 43.9 285 154.03 - 5 - 41 24 7 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 10 10 3 360 97* 51.42 199 180.9 - 4 1 23 25

Sai Sudharsan bags the first position (previously second) with 504 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 154.12. Suryakumar Yadav slips to the second with 475 runs. Jos Buttler jumps to the third from fifth, and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.33. He is followed by his mate, Shubman Gill, with 465 runs at an average of 51.66.

Virat Kohli (443), Yashasvi Jaiswal (439), Nicholas Pooran (404), Mitchell Marsh (378), KL Rahul (371), and Shreyas Iyer (360) have occupied the next positions. They have a strike rate of 138.87, 154.03, 203.01, 158.82, 146.06, and 180.9, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 10 10 234 39 - 292 19 4/41 15.36 7.48 12.31 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 4 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 10 10 210 35 - 288 15 4/18 19.2 8.22 14 1 - 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 10 10 214 35.4 - 316 14 3/29 22.57 8.85 15.28 - - 6 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 10 10 228 38 - 340 14 4/17 24.28 8.94 16.28 1 - 7 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 8 HH Pandya (MI) 10 10 162 27 - 239 13 5/36 18.38 8.85 12.46 - 1 9 YS Chahal (PBKS) 10 9 174 29 - 274 13 4/28 21.07 9.44 13.38 2 - 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 9 194 32.2 1 275 13 3/43 21.15 8.5 14.92 - -

Prasidh Krishna continues to dominate the wicket-takers list, after picking two crucial wickets in the game against SRH. He now has 19 wickets at an economy of 7.48. Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (16), Noor Ahmad (15), and Khaleel Ahmed (14) occupy the second, third, fourth, and fifth positions.

Mohammed Siraj jumps to the sixth with 14 wickets to his name at an economy of 8.94. Mitchell Starc (14), Hardik Pandya (13), Yuzvendra Chahal (13), and Arshdeep Singh (13) conclude the wicket-takers list.

