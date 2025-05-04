IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs RR match (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 4, witnessed the 53rd match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. KKR emerged victorious by one run in an ultimate last-over thriller.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a huge total of 206/4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led from the front with his knock of 35, with the momentum carried forward by Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi adding 42 runs. Meanwhile, Andre Russell scored his first fifty of the season, remaining unbeaten in the innings with 57 off 25 deliveries.

In response, the RR captain, Riyan Parag, led from the front with his fantastic innings, scoring 95 runs off 45 balls, but it wasn't enough to take the side to victory. He was left alone without any partnership, which led to the ninth loss of the season. Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Moeen Ali picked up two wickets each to lead KKR to victory by one run.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11* 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 - 504 82 50.4 327 154.12 - 5 - 55 16 3 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 5 JC Buttler (GT) 10 10 4 470 97* 78.33 278 169.06 - 5 1 46 21 6 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 1 465 90 51.66 287 162.02 - 5 - 48 15 7 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 R Parag (RR) 12 12 2 377 95 37.7 221 170.58 - 1 - 27 26 10 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16

Virat Kohli leads the charts with 505 runs, closely followed by Sai Sudharsan with 504 runs from 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav (475) occupies the third position. Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps to the fourth (previously sixth) with 473 runs from 12 games. Jos Buttler (470) and his teammate Shubman Gill (465) have occupied the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The LSG duo, Nicholas Pooran (404) and Mitchell Marsh (378), fill in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Riyan Parag jumps to the ninth position with 377 runs, missing his century by just five runs. KL Rahul concludes the table with 371 runs from nine games.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 10 10 234 39 - 292 19 4/41 15.36 7.48 12.31 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 11* 11 234 39 - 314 16 4/18 19.62 8.05 14.62 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 6 KH Pandya (RCB) 11* 11 210 35 - 300 14 4/45 21.42 8.57 15 1 - 7 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 10 10 228 38 - 340 14 4/17 24.28 8.94 16.28 1 - 8 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 9 KK Ahmed (CSK) 11* 11 232 38.4 - 381 14 3/29 27.21 9.85 16.57 - - 10 HH Pandya (MI) 10 10 162 27 - 239 13 5/36 18.38 8.85 12.46 - 1

Prasidh Krishna (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Noor Ahmad (16), Trent Boult (16), and Varun Chakaravarthy (15) occupy the top five slots. Varun Chakaravarthy jumps to the fifth spot, picking up two crucial wickets in the game earlier against RR.

Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, and Khaleel Ahmed have all scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 8.57, 8.94, 10.16, and 9.85, respectively. Hardik Pandya finishes the table with 13 wickets to his name with an economy of 8.85.

