  IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs RR match (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag 

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after KKR vs RR match (Updated) ft. Riyan Parag 

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 04, 2025 20:02 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, May 4, witnessed the 53rd match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. KKR emerged victorious by one run in an ultimate last-over thriller.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a huge total of 206/4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led from the front with his knock of 35, with the momentum carried forward by Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi adding 42 runs. Meanwhile, Andre Russell scored his first fifty of the season, remaining unbeaten in the innings with 57 off 25 deliveries.

In response, the RR captain, Riyan Parag, led from the front with his fantastic innings, scoring 95 runs off 45 balls, but it wasn't enough to take the side to victory. He was left alone without any partnership, which led to the ninth loss of the season. Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana and Moeen Ali picked up two wickets each to lead KKR to victory by one run.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1V Kohli (RCB)11*11350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1010-5048250.4327154.12-5-5516
3SA Yadav (MI)1111447568*67.85275172.72-3-4626
4YBK Jaiswal (RR)121214737543306154.57-5-4625
5JC Buttler (GT)1010447097*78.33278169.06-514621
6Shubman Gill (GT)101014659051.66287162.02-5-4815
7N Pooran (LSG)1010140487*44.88199203.01-4-3334
8MR Marsh (LSG)99-3788142238158.82-413620
9R Parag (RR)121223779537.7221170.58-1-2726
10KL Rahul (DC)99237193*53254146.06-3-2916
Virat Kohli leads the charts with 505 runs, closely followed by Sai Sudharsan with 504 runs from 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav (475) occupies the third position. Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps to the fourth (previously sixth) with 473 runs from 12 games. Jos Buttler (470) and his teammate Shubman Gill (465) have occupied the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

The LSG duo, Nicholas Pooran (404) and Mitchell Marsh (378), fill in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Riyan Parag jumps to the ninth position with 377 runs, missing his century by just five runs. KL Rahul concludes the table with 371 runs from nine games.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)101023439-292194/4115.367.4812.311-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
3Noor Ahmad (CSK)11*1123439-314164/1819.628.0514.621-
4TA Boult (MI)111122938.1-336164/26218.814.311-
5CV Varun (KKR)111125843-311153/2220.737.2317.2--
6KH Pandya (RCB)11*1121035-300144/4521.428.57151-
7Mohammed Siraj (GT)101022838-340144/1724.288.9416.281-
8MA Starc (DC)101021636-366145/3526.1410.1615.42-1
9KK Ahmed (CSK)11*1123238.4-381143/2927.219.8516.57--
10HH Pandya (MI)101016227-239135/3618.388.8512.46-1
Prasidh Krishna (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Noor Ahmad (16), Trent Boult (16), and Varun Chakaravarthy (15) occupy the top five slots. Varun Chakaravarthy jumps to the fifth spot, picking up two crucial wickets in the game earlier against RR.

Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Mitchell Starc, and Khaleel Ahmed have all scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 8.57, 8.94, 10.16, and 9.85, respectively. Hardik Pandya finishes the table with 13 wickets to his name with an economy of 8.85.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
