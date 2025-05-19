  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after LSG vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Mitchell Marsh and Abhishek Sharma

By Sportz Connect
May 19, 2025
Lucknow Super Giants clashed against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 took place on Monday, May 19. SRH outclassed LSG by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Giants started on a positive note with Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) adding 115 runs for the first wicket. However, wickets crumbled through the middle phase, restricting the score to 205/7. Nicholas Pooran played a cameo towards the end, scoring 45 facing 26 deliveries.

Eshan Malinga picked up two crucial wickets for SRH, while a piece each to Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, and Nitish Reddy.

In response, SRH, without the likes of Travis Head, looked in a state of dispute until Abhishek Sharma played a match-winning knock of 59, facing just 20 balls. Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis played incredible cameos of 47 and 32, guiding SRH to victory.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)12121617108*56.09393156.9915-6820
2Shubman Gill (GT)1212260193*60.1386155.69-6-5423
3YBK Jaiswal (RR)131315237543.58331158-6-5526
4SA Yadav (MI)1212451068*63.75299170.56-3-5126
5V Kohli (RCB)1111350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
6JC Buttler (GT)1211450097*71.42305163.93-514922
7KL Rahul (DC)11113493112*61.62333148.0413-4420
8Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1212-4589138.16267171.53-414825
9N Pooran (LSG)1212145587*41.36230197.82-4-4035
10MR Marsh (LSG)1111-4438140.27282157.09-524224
Sai Sudharsan leads the run-scorer list with 617 runs at a strike rate of 156.99, closely followed by his opening pair, Shubman Gill, with 601 runs from 12 games. Yashasvi Jaiswal (523), Suryakumar Yadav (510), Virat Kohli (505), Jos Buttler (500), KL Rahul (493), and Prabhsimran Singh (458) occupy the positions third to eighth, respectively.

Nicholas Pooran has jumped to the ninth (previously tenth) and now has scored 455 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 197.82. Mitchell Marsh concludes the table with 443 runs from 11 games at an average of 40.27.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)121228247-369214/4117.577.8513.421-
2Noor Ahmad (CSK)121225843-345204/1817.258.0212.92-
3JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
4TA Boult (MI)121225342.1-358184/2619.888.4914.051-
5CV Varun (KKR)121228247-329173/2219.35716.58--
6Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)121124240.21351163/1621.938.715.12--
7VG Arora (KKR)111123138.31391163/2924.4310.1514.43--
8R Sai Kishore (GT)121220133.3-294153/3019.68.7713.4--
9HV Patel (SRH)111122838-370154/2824.669.7315.22-
10Mohammed Siraj (GT)121227045-406154/1727.069.02181-
Prasidh Krishna at the first spot has picked 21 wickets from 12 games at an economy of 7.85. Noor Ahmad (20), Josh Hazlewood (18), Trent Boult (18), and Varun Chakaravarthy (17) occupy the positions second to fifth.

Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Arora have picked up 16 wickets each, filling the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Sai Kishore is in eighth position with 15 wickets. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj are in the ninth and 10th positions.

