IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Suryakumar Yadav & Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a 54-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.

After winning the toss, LSG tasked MI to bat first. Rohit Sharma couldn't create an impact, scoring only 12 runs in five balls. His opening partner Ryan Rickelton smacked 58 runs in 32 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Will Jacks, the No. 3 batter, could score 29 runs in 21 balls while Tilak Varma (6) and Hardik Pandya (5) failed to score big. Nevertheless, Suryakumar Yadav stepped up, smashing 54 runs in 28 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

In the death overs, Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20) propelled MI to a dominating total of 215/7 in 20 overs. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan pocketed two wickets apiece while Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi scalped one wicket each.

In the chase, wickets kept falling regularly. Aiden Markram was the first to move back to the pavilion, scoring nine runs in 11 balls. Rishabh Pant, the captain, failed to make an impact, scoring only four runs.

Mitchell Marsh (34), Nicholas Pooran (27), Ayush Badoni (35), and David Miller (24) had put up valuable contributions, but weren’t enough. Eventually, LSG finished the chase at 161/10 in 20 overs, losing the game by 54 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief, removing the middle and lower middle-order, scalping four wickets while Trent Boult picked up three wickets.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Yadav (MI) 10 10 3 427 68* 61 252 169.44 - 3 - 42 23 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 3 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 4 V Kohli (RCB) 10 9 3 392 73* 65.33 272 144.11 - 5 - 35 13 5 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 6 JC Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 7 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 9 9 - 356 75 39.55 239 148.95 - 4 - 32 20 8 AK Markram (LSG) 10 10 - 335 66 33.5 227 147.57 - 4 - 30 15 9 KL Rahul (DC) 8 7 2 323 93* 64.6 210 153.8 - 3 - 25 16 10 P Arya (PBKS) 9 9 - 323 103 35.88 161 200.62 1 1 1 32 22

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav ascended to the pole position with 427 runs from 10 innings. Sai Sudharsan (417) and Virat Kohli (392) slipped to the second and third ranks respectively.

LSG opening batter Mitchell Marsh moved up to the fifth rank, accumulating 378 runs. GT star batter Jos Buttler (356), RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (356) made it to the sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram (355), Delhi Capitals top-order batter KL Rahul (323) and PBKS young opener Priyansh Arya (323) secured the eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 9 197 32.5 - 275 16 4/33 17.18 8.37 12.31 1 - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 9 9 186 31 - 249 14 4/18 17.78 8.03 13.28 1 - 4 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 5 TA Boult (MI) 10 10 216 36 - 308 13 4/26 23.69 8.55 16.61 1 - 6 R Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 8 192 32 - 208 12 3/22 17.33 6.5 16 - - 8 HH Pandya (MI) 9 9 156 26 - 237 12 5/36 19.75 9.11 13 - 1 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 10 9 168 28 - 248 12 4/45 20.66 8.85 14 1 - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 192 32 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.84 16 1 -

Gujarat Titans in-form pacer Prasidh Krishna continues to hold the pole position with 16 wickets at 14.12. RCB star pacer Josh Hazlewood retains his second rank, pocketing 16 wickets at 17.18.

Noor Ahmad (14) and Harshal Patel (13) maintain their third and fourth ranks respectively. Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult rocketed to the fifth rank with 13 scalps at an average of 23.69.

R Sai Kishore, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed hold their sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks with 12 wickets apiece at 16.33, 17.33, 19.75, 20.66, and 23.58, respectively.

