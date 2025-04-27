"Cut above anyone else in this format" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Fans lauded Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav for his sublime knock in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27, in Mumbai. Surya hit 54 off 28 to help the home side post a daunting 215-run total on the board.
After being invited to bat first, MI were off to an impressive start, with Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma going all guns blazing. Despite Rohit (12) departing in the third over, Rickelton's consistent boundaries ensured MI garnered 66 runs off the powerplay.
Rickelton (58) and Will Jacks (29) were the next two to be dismissed, with MI at 116/3 in the 12th over. They needed Surya to rise to the occasion and maintain the momentum, and he did just that.
In the next over, SKY unleashed his aggressive side as he took out 16 runs off Ravi Bishnoi's over. He then played a stunning scoop shot against Prince Yadav, which even surprised skipper Hardik Pandya.
Suryakumar Yadav was ultimately dismissed in the 18th over, bowled by Avesh Khan. His 54-run knock comprised four fours and as many sixes.
Thereafter, Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20) played well to take MI to a strong total of 215. Mayank Yadav and Avesh picked up two wickets each for the visitors.
Fans were impressed by Surya's impressive knock, and shared their reactions on X. One of them wrote:
"Nobody has cracked the art of T20 batting like Surya Kumar Yadav. Once in the zone, he just is cut above anyone else in this format. Unreal shot making and insane consistency with a ridiculous SR."
Here are the other reactions:
"In the history of T20 cricket, there has never been a batsman like Suryakumar Yadav, that is why he is called Mr. 360, he played a wonderful innings," a user wrote.
"The critics were up but Suryakumar Yadav knows how to give reply with his bat. The new Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025," another noted.
"Suryakumar Yadav with a superb fifty, he's yet to have a failure in this #IPL2025 talk about consistency, wow!" a user tweeted.
Suryakumar Yadav opens up on becoming Orange Cap holder in MI vs LSG game
With his 54-run knock against LSG, Suryakumar Yadav became the new Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025. He has garnered 427 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 169.44 so far. His best knock of 68* off 30 came against Chennai Super Kings.
In a chat with the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, Surya expressed his happiness at becoming the top scorer of the tournament. He said:
"It's the first time I am wearing this (Orange) cap after a long time, feels really special. I was really happy when we lost the toss, because it is really hot out there but scoring 200-plus it is really good from a batting point of view. It's a good score and I feel the wicket is a little slow and I feel it is going to be challenging out there for their batting line-up, let's see how it goes."
Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav also became the third-fastest player to reach 4000 runs in IPL. He achieved the feat in 2,714 balls, with only Chris Gayle (2,653) and AB de Villiers (2,658) ahead of him in the list.
