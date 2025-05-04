IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings locked horns against Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. PBKS outclassed LSG by 37 runs.

LSG won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Kings, batting first, posted a magnificent total of 236/5. Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the game, smashing 91 runs from 48 balls after being dropped at 21. He was supported throughout the innings by Josh Inglis (30 off 14), Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25), and Shashank Singh (33 off 15).

Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi picked up two wickets for the side, while a wicket to Prince Yadav.

In response, LSG batters struggled to put up runs on board during the powerplay phase, with three of their stars failing to put on a show. Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad stood tall for the chase with their 81-run partnership, but it was all in vain. Arshdeep Singh picked three crucial wickets that helped PBKS win by 37 runs.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 - 504 82 50.4 327 154.12 - 5 - 55 16 3 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 5 JC Buttler (GT) 10 10 4 470 97* 78.33 278 169.06 - 5 1 46 21 6 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 1 465 90 51.66 287 162.02 - 5 - 48 15 7 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 11 11 - 437 91 39.72 257 170.03 - 4 1 45 24 8 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 11 11 3 405 97* 50.62 224 180.8 - 4 1 27 27 10 MR Marsh (LSG) 10 10 - 378 81 37.8 243 155.55 - 4 2 36 20

Virat Kohli continues to dominate the list with 505 runs, just above Sai Sudharsan with 504 runs from 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav (475), Yashasvi Jaiswal (473), Jos Buttler (470), and Shubman Gill (465) have occupied the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Prabhsimran Singh jumps to the seventh spot after his incredible knock of 91, missing his century by just nine runs. He now has 437 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 170.03. Nicholas Pooran’s poor form continues, and he has dropped to eighth with 410 runs. Shreyas Iyer jumps to the eighth position (previously 11th) with 405 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 180.8. Mitchell Marsh at the 10th has scored 378 runs from 10 games.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 10 10 234 39 - 292 19 4/41 15.36 7.48 12.31 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 10 218 36.2 1 291 16 3/16 18.18 8 13.62 - - 4 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 11 11 234 39 - 314 16 4/18 19.62 8.05 14.62 1 - 5 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 6 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 7 KH Pandya (RCB) 11 11 210 35 - 300 14 4/45 21.42 8.57 15 1 - 8 YS Chahal (PBKS) 11 10 198 33 - 324 14 4/28 23.14 9.81 14.14 2 - 9 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 10 10 228 38 - 340 14 4/17 24.28 8.94 16.28 1 - 10 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1

Prasidh Krishna (19) and Josh Hazlewood (18) occupy the top two spots in the wicket-takers list. Arshdeep Singh jumps to the third position after bagging three crucial wickets against LSG and now has 16 wickets at an economy of 8. Noor Ahmad (16), Trent Boult (16), and Varun Chakaravarthy (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, and Mitchell Starc have all picked up 14 wickets to their names. Yuzvendra Chahal jumps from the 11th to fill the eighth position at an economy of 9.81.

