IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs DC match (Updated) ft. Pat Cummins and Ashutosh Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad took on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in the 55th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5. The match was called off due to rain after the first innings.

SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Capitals struggled to put runs on the board as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay for just 26 runs. The SRH captain, Pat Cummins, was the star during the phase, grabbing three crucial wickets.

Impact sub Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) and Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) put up a 66-run partnership to guide the Capitals to 133/7. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, and Eshan Malinga picked up a wicket each. The game was called off before the second innings could commence, registering the second no result game in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 - 504 82 50.4 327 154.12 - 5 - 55 16 3 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 5 JC Buttler (GT) 10 10 4 470 97* 78.33 278 169.06 - 5 1 46 21 6 Shubman Gill (GT) 10 10 1 465 90 51.66 287 162.02 - 5 - 48 15 7 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 11 11 - 437 91 39.72 257 170.03 - 4 1 45 24 8 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 11 11 3 405 97* 50.62 224 180.8 - 4 1 27 27 10 KL Rahul (DC) 10 10 2 381 93* 47.62 268 142.16 - 3 - 30 16

Virat Kohli, with 505 runs, remains at the top spot with Sai Sudharsan in second, having scored 504 runs from 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill, with 475, 473, 470, and 465 runs, respectively, occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Prabhsimran Singh, in seventh, has 437 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 170.03. Nicholas Pooran, in the eighth position, has scored 410 runs. Shreyas Iyer in the ninth position has 405 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 180.8. After scoring 10 runs against SRH, KL Rahul has jumped to the 10th spot with 381 runs from 10 games at an average of 47.62.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 10 10 234 39 - 292 19 4/41 15.36 7.48 12.31 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 10 218 36.2 1 291 16 3/16 18.18 8 13.62 - - 4 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 11 11 234 39 - 314 16 4/18 19.62 8.05 14.62 1 - 5 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 6 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 7 KH Pandya (RCB) 11 11 210 35 - 300 14 4/45 21.42 8.57 15 1 - 8 HV Patel (SRH) 10 10 204 34 - 321 14 4/28 22.92 9.44 14.57 2 - 9 YS Chahal (PBKS) 11 10 198 33 - 324 14 4/28 23.14 9.81 14.14 2 - 10 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 10 10 228 38 - 340 14 4/17 24.28 8.94 16.28 1 -

Prasidh Krishna (19) and Josh Hazlewood (18) occupy the top two spots in the wicket-takers list. Arshdeep Singh is in third position with 16 wickets to his name at an economy of eight. Noor Ahmad (16), Trent Boult (16), and Varun Chakaravarthy (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj have all picked up 14 wickets. Harshal Patel has jumped to the eighth position at an economy of 9.44.

