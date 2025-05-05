  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs DC match (Updated) ft. Pat Cummins and Ashutosh Sharma

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs DC match (Updated) ft. Pat Cummins and Ashutosh Sharma

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 05, 2025 23:41 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
Image Credits (Getty Source)

SunRisers Hyderabad took on Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in the 55th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5. The match was called off due to rain after the first innings.

Ad

SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Capitals struggled to put runs on the board as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay for just 26 runs. The SRH captain, Pat Cummins, was the star during the phase, grabbing three crucial wickets.

Impact sub Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) and Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) put up a 66-run partnership to guide the Capitals to 133/7. Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, and Eshan Malinga picked up a wicket each. The game was called off before the second innings could commence, registering the second no result game in IPL 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1V Kohli (RCB)1111350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1010-5048250.4327154.12-5-5516
3SA Yadav (MI)1111447568*67.85275172.72-3-4626
4YBK Jaiswal (RR)121214737543306154.57-5-4625
5JC Buttler (GT)1010447097*78.33278169.06-514621
6Shubman Gill (GT)101014659051.66287162.02-5-4815
7Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1111-4379139.72257170.03-414524
8N Pooran (LSG)1111141087*41204200.98-4-3434
9SS Iyer (PBKS)1111340597*50.62224180.8-412727
10KL Rahul (DC)1010238193*47.62268142.16-3-3016
Ad

Virat Kohli, with 505 runs, remains at the top spot with Sai Sudharsan in second, having scored 504 runs from 10 games. Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill, with 475, 473, 470, and 465 runs, respectively, occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Prabhsimran Singh, in seventh, has 437 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 170.03. Nicholas Pooran, in the eighth position, has scored 410 runs. Shreyas Iyer in the ninth position has 405 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 180.8. After scoring 10 runs against SRH, KL Rahul has jumped to the 10th spot with 381 runs from 10 games at an average of 47.62.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)101023439-292194/4115.367.4812.311-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
3Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)111021836.21291163/1618.18813.62--
4Noor Ahmad (CSK)111123439-314164/1819.628.0514.621-
5TA Boult (MI)111122938.1-336164/26218.814.311-
6CV Varun (KKR)111125843-311153/2220.737.2317.2--
7KH Pandya (RCB)111121035-300144/4521.428.57151-
8HV Patel (SRH)101020434-321144/2822.929.4414.572-
9YS Chahal (PBKS)111019833-324144/2823.149.8114.142-
10Mohammed Siraj (GT)101022838-340144/1724.288.9416.281-
Ad

Prasidh Krishna (19) and Josh Hazlewood (18) occupy the top two spots in the wicket-takers list. Arshdeep Singh is in third position with 16 wickets to his name at an economy of eight. Noor Ahmad (16), Trent Boult (16), and Varun Chakaravarthy (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj have all picked up 14 wickets. Harshal Patel has jumped to the eighth position at an economy of 9.44.

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications