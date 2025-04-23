IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after SRH vs MI match (Updated) ft. Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians bagged a seven-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

After being asked to bat first, SRH suffered a major collapse, losing five wickets for 35 runs in 8.3 overs. Travis Head (0), Abhishek Sharma (8), Ishan Kishan (1), Nitish Reddy (2), and Aniket Verma (12) struggled to get going, losing their wickets early in the innings.

However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar resurrected the innings, stitching a 99-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Manohar smacked 43 runs in 37 balls with two fours and three sixes, Klaasen scored 71 runs in 44 balls with nine fours and two sixes. SRH posted 143/8 in 20 overs.

Trent Boult was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping four wickets while Deepak Chahar picked two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket apiece.

The chase was relatively straightforward for the Mumbai Indians. Despite losing the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (11) and Will Jacks (22), Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav took the side over the winning line.

While Rohit smacked 70 runs in 46 balls with eight fours and three sixes, Suryakumar smashed 40* runs in 19 balls with five fours and two sixes to propel MI to a seven-wicket win in 15.4 overs.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 8 8 - 417 82 52.12 274 152.18 - 5 - 42 15 2 N Pooran (LSG) 9 9 1 377 87* 47.12 184 204.89 - 4 - 32 31 3 SA Yadav (MI) 9 9 3 373 68* 62.16 224 166.51 - 2 - 38 19 4 JC Buttler (GT) 8 8 3 356 97* 71.2 215 165.58 - 3 1 40 13 5 MR Marsh (LSG) 8 8 - 344 81 43 214 160.74 - 4 1 33 18 6 AK Markram (LSG) 9 9 - 326 66 36.22 216 150.92 - 4 - 28 15 7 KL Rahul (DC) 7 7 2 323 93* 64.6 210 153.8 - 3 - 25 16 8 V Kohli (RCB) 8 8 3 322 73* 64.4 230 140 - 4 - 27 11 9 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 8 8 - 307 75 38.37 220 139.54 - 4 - 25 17 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 8 8 1 305 90 43.57 199 153.26 - 3 - 33 9

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continues to hold the top spot in the run-scoring charts with 417 runs from eight innings. LSG explosive batter Nicholas Pooran retained his second rank, having amassed 377 runs from nine innings.

Suryakumar Yadav moved two spots up to the third rank with 373 runs from nine games while Jos Buttler (356) and Mitchell Marsh (344) slid one spot each to the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

Aiden Markram (326), KL Rahul (323), Virat Kohli (322), Yashasvi Jaiswal (307), and Shubman Gill (305) occupy the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 8 8 186 31 - 226 16 4/41 14.12 7.29 11.62 1 - 2 R Sai Kishore (GT) 8 8 143 23.5 - 196 12 3/30 16.33 8.22 11.91 - - 3 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 8 8 162 27 - 207 12 4/18 17.25 7.66 13.5 1 - 4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 192 32 - 208 12 3/22 17.33 6.5 16 - - 5 HH Pandya (MI) 8 8 150 25 - 227 12 5/36 18.91 9.08 12.5 - 1 6 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 8 8 173 28.5 - 242 12 3/14 20.16 8.39 14.41 - - 7 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 8 8 192 32 - 283 12 4/17 23.58 8.84 16 1 - 8 SN Thakur (LSG) 9 9 180 30 - 336 12 4/34 28 11.2 15 1 - 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 8 8 162 27 - 248 11 3/25 22.54 9.18 14.72 - - 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 8 8 174 29 1 250 11 3/43 22.72 8.62 15.81 - -

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna continues to hold the top spot in the wicket-taking charts, having scalped 16 wickets from eight games. R Sai Kishore, the Titans spinner, retained his second rank with 12 scalps from eight matches at 16.33.

Noor Ahmad, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur make it to the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, pocketing 12 wickets apiece, averaging 17.25, 17.33, 18.91, 20.16, 23.58, and 28, respectively.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana and PBKS seamer Arshdeep Singh maintain their ninth and 10th positions with 11 wickets apiece at an average of 22.54 and 22.72, respectively.

