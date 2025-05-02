IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 2 for GT vs SRH match

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest on Friday, May 2.

GT have slipped to fourth place in the points table, losing two games in the last four matches. The winners of IPL 2022 currently have 12 points from nine games and an NRR of +0.748, including six wins and three defeats. The Titans will look to bounce back strongly against SRH, with the playoff race heating up.

The SunRisers, on the other hand, have had an indifferent season so far. They have won three and lost six out of nine games in IPL 2025. SRH are currently placed second from the bottom with six points and an NRR of -1.103. Hyderabad won their previous match against 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will look to continue their winning run.

Although both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far, they will look to return with a win tonight, thus a full house is expected. The conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with low humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 34 and 41 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the feeling will be a few degrees lower than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, so fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest tonight.

GT's director of cricket delivers update on Shubman Gill's availability

Gujarat Titans' director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, has said skipper Shubman Gill might play against SRH amid his recovery from a back spasm. He suffered the injury and could not field against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 28.

“His fitness, there was a bit of a back spasm. We’re just trying to be careful with it. He'll be at training today. We'll just see where he's at. We're reasonably confident that he's going to be Ok,” Solanki said on the eve of GT’s game against SRH (via India Today).

