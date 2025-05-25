IPL 2025 weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for May 25 for GT vs CSK match

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) play the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts will look to storm back to winning ways ahead of the playoffs.

GT's three-match winning streak ended in their previous fixture, when they were humbled by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs at home. The Titans will be desperate to return with a win tonight to confirm their place in the top two. Teams finishing inside the top two in the points table will get two shots at making it to the final.

CSK, on the other hand, probably had their worst season this year. The team couldn't fire at all and, as a result, languish at the bottom of the points table with only three wins in 13 games. However, the five-time champions will look to end the campaign on a high note.

The two teams have played a few nail-biting encounters and fans will likely turn up in good numbers. The weather conditions in Ahmedabad will likely be hot and humid throughout the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover over 40 degrees Celsius throughout the game. However, the actual feeling will be a little higher than the actual temperature due to 70 percent humidity levels. Moreover, there are no chances of rainfall in the forecast, meaning fans can witness an uninterrupted contest.

"It's not a motivation" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on their poor IPL 2025 season

CSK, with a storied IPL history, failed to meet all expectations this year. For the first time in IPL history, they are staring at a bottom finish.

Head coach Stephen Fleming admitted they deserve to be at the bottom, given the brand of cricket they have played this year. However, they asserted that the team will end the season with a win tonight.

He told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"We don't obviously like being down here, but it's not a motivation. We just wanted a good performance. We're trying to string some performances together. The aim was two good performances (in the last two matches). Now it'll be one good one to finish. It's probably fitting that we're at the bottom. We've played that type of cricket, so you can't hide away from it."

