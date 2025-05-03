IPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for May 3 for RCB vs CSK match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go up against each other in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the contest on Saturday, May 3.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in IPL 2025. While RCB are fighting for a place in the playoffs, CSK have already been eliminated from the competition. The Super Kings are last in the table, having won only two out of 10 matches. They have four points to their name and an NRR of -1.211. The five-time champions will look to salvage some pride from tonight's contest.

RCB, on the other hand, have played some excellent cricket in the tournament. They have won seven and lost three of their 10 games and are placed third in the standings with 14 points and an NRR of +0.521. The Royal Challengers will look to continue their good run and step closer to the playoffs.

Despite being on opposite ends of the points table, both teams are expected to play out of their skins to secure a win tonight. Fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers to watch one of the fiercest rivalries in league cricket.

However, much to the dismay of fans, there can be plenty of rain interruptions during the match hours. According to Accuweather, there are chances of thunderstorms in Bengaluru tonight, which can play spoilsport during the game between RCB and CSK.

The conditions will be pleasant, with the temperature hovering between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be lower, meaning the actual feeling will be much lower than the original temperature.

"We've made too many mistakes with bat and ball" - Mike Hussey sums up CSK's campaign in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings have had a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. They were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. CSK's batting coach, Mike Hussey, recently summarized their campaign, saying they were poor in all three departments of the game.

He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I think it's just the way we've played in general. We've made too many mistakes with bat and ball and in the field for that matter. So it doesn't matter if we're playing at Chepauk or away, I still think the results probably would have gone that way."

