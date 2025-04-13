IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for April 13 for DC vs MI match

By Ankush Das
Modified Apr 13, 2025 09:06 IST
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2024 Indian Premier League - Source: Getty
Delhi Capitals players celebrate a wicket. (Image Source: Getty)

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in this year's cash-rich league.

Ad

DC, under their new skipper, Axar Patel, have been on a roll in IPL 2025. They have won four out of as many games and are placed at the top of the standings with eight points and an NRR of +1.278. The Capitals are riding high on confidence and will look to continue their winning run.

MI, on the other hand, have had another disastrous start to their IPL campaign. They have won one and lost four out of the five matches they have played so far. As a result, the Hardik Pandya-led side is placed second from the bottom and will be desperate to turn their campaign around to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host its first game of IPL 2025 tonight, and fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. Fans in Delhi will be greeted with clear skies and less humidity during the IPL 2025 match between DC and MI.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature due to low humidity levels, which will be in the 30s.

Ad

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast with no cloud cover as well. Thus, fans will get to witness a full 40 overs of action with no rain interruptions.

"Everyone knows how the wicket will play here" - Ashutosh Sharma ahead of DC's first game in Delhi

DC played two home games in Visakhapatnam and will play their first game of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. Middle order batter Ashutosh Sharma is unfazed by the Delhi wicket, and asserted that the venue doesn't make any difference if the preparation is good.

Ad

He said via Cricbuzz:

"If your preparation is good, it doesn't make any difference if you are playing in Delhi or in Vizag. And everyone has played a good amount of cricket in Delhi, so everyone knows how the wicket will play here."
About the author
Ankush Das

Ankush Das

Twitter icon

Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.

Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.

Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications