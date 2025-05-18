IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for May 18 for DC vs GT match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. This match is important for both teams to strengthen their playoff chances.

DC have slipped to fifth in the standings after going winless in the last three games. They have lost two, while one match was abandoned due to rainfall. With 13 points from 11 games, the Capitals must win all their remaining matches to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

GT, on the other hand, will leapfrog the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the top of the standings with a win tonight. They are currently second in the standings with 16 points from 11 games, including eight wins and three defeats. The Titans will be raring to go with both Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada available for selection.

With both sides desperate for a win, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They will be greeted with clear skies and extremely hot weather.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall at all during the match hours, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted contest tonight.

"We are taking it as a fresh start" - DC's Vipraj Nigam on unavailability of few overseas players

DC will miss a few key players in this leg of IPL 2025. Ace fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament, while Jake Fraser McGurk will also be unavailable for the remainder of the league.

All-rounder Vipraj Nigam admitted that the team will miss Starc before asserting that they will look to make a new start. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"We are taking it as a fresh start. Our focus is on how we began our campaign from the first game, and we will try to continue that momentum. We have a few replacements. It is tough to replace Mitchell Starc, but we have regrouped as a team. We don't want to dwell on the absence of players who are not here, but we will try to give our best with the players available."

