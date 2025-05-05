IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for May 5 for SRH vs DC match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the contest on Monday, May 5.
SRH, the runner-up of IPL 2024, have had a horrid campaign this year. They have won just three out of 10 games so far, and are placed ninth in the table with six points. The SunRisers must win every game and depend on other results to qualify for the playoffs.
DC, meanwhile, made an excellent start to the tournament and occupied the top spot in the table. However, they have now slipped to sixth after two back-to-back defeats. The Capitals have 10 points from as many matches and an NRR of +0.362. Led by Axar Patel, Delhi need to find a way to bounce back to keep their hope alive in the competition.
With SRH playing in Hyderabad, a sea of orange is expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Much to their delight, there will be clear skies and no rainfall.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity, the actual feeling will be three to four degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, meaning fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.
"There's always a desire to finish the season well" - SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori stressed the need to finish the season positively despite the team's bleak chance of making the playoffs.
He told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
"I think they're incredibly important for not only the franchise but for individuals as well. I think whatever's going on, there's always a desire to finish the season well and we understand that finishing the season well can give a lot of optimism to the franchise going forward."
