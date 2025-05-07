IPL 2025 weather update: Kolkata weather report for May 7 for KKR vs CSK match

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. It is a must-win game for the home team to remain alive in the race for the playoffs.

KKR have bounced back into contention for a top-four finish after two back-to-back wins. The reigning champions are currently sixth in the standings with 11 points in 11 games, including five wins and as many defeats. One match was abandoned due to rainfall.

On the other hand, CSK have already been eliminated from the tournament. They are currently placed 10th in the standings with four points, including two wins and nine defeats. The five-time champions have lost their last four games and will be desperate to bounce back and end their campaign on a high note.

Eden Gardens is expected to see a full house when the home team go up against the Super Kings. The skies are expected to remain clear during the match hours; however, there will be high humidity levels.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling will be higher than the original temperature due to high humidity levels, which are expected to range in the 80s.

There is no rainfall in the forecast during the game time, but with chances of precipitation, there might be a delay in the start of the game.

"We know the ability of every individual player" - KKR head coach on whether the team is under pressure

KKR will have to win all their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. However, their head coach, Chandrakant Pandit, has maintained that they are not feeling any pressure and that they believe in the players.

When asked whether they are under pressure, Pandit said (via India Today):

"Not really (feeling the pressure). I don't want to go back. We always believe that we have the best batting lineup, it unfortunately didn’t click. Hope it will do justice in the next three games."

"We know the ability of every individual player. We believe in them. To maintain that, you have to give them a lot of confidence, make sure they believe in themselves," he added.

