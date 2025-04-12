IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 12 for LSG vs GT match

The first match of Saturday's doubleheader will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this blockbuster clash.

Ad

LSG have had a mixed tournament so far and find themselves sixth on the points table. Led by Rishabh Pant, they have won three out of five matches and have six points to their name with an NRR of +0.078. Lucknow will be riding high on confidence after a close win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, and will look to keep the momentum going.

GT, meanwhile, have been on a roll, winning four matches on the trot. The IPL 2022 winners lost their first game to the Punjab Kings but have turned around their campaign superbly with four consecutive victories. They are currently at the top of the standings with eight points from five matches and an NRR of +1.413.

Ad

Trending

The Titans will look to continue their winning run and consolidate their top position on the points table.

The Lucknow matches have witnessed a huge turnout, and another full house is expected at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The conditions are expected to be a bit gloomy, with a negligible chance of rainfall during the match hours, according to AccuWeather.

The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius with low humidity levels. However, there will be intermittent clouds present during the game, which can cause a little drizzle here and there, meaning there might be some interruptions during the game.

Ad

"It is like hand in glove" - GT's Shahrukh Khan on Ashish Nehra-Shubman Gill combination

After a difficult outing in 2024, GT have bounced back in some style this year. The coach-captain duo of Ashish Nehra and Shubman Gill has worked wonders for Gujarat in IPL 2025.

Speaking on the dynamic between the two, Shahrukh Khan said (via Cricbuzz):

"It is good to see the combination of both Ashish Nehra and Shubman, they work very well, it is like hand in glove, so it is good for the players around to see how things unfold."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More