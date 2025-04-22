IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 22 for LSG vs DC match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this clash on Tuesday, April 22.
LSG will be buoyed by the close win over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture. With that, they have won five out of eight games and are placed fifth in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.088. With the race for the top four getting intense by each passing day, the Super Giants will look to continue their winning streak.
DC, on the other hand, dropped one spot to sit second in the points table after their heavy defeat to table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Capitals now have 10 points to their name with an NRR of +0.589, including five wins from seven games. Delhi have played an exciting brand of cricket this season, and they hope to return to winning ways and leapfrog Gujarat to the top of the standings.
With two in-form sides playing each other, fans are expected to fill the Ekana Cricket Stadium in huge numbers. To their delight, fans will be welcomed with clear skies and low humidity.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation, and fans can witness an uninterrupted contest tonight.
"I consider myself an all-rounder" - DC all-rounder Vipraj Nigam
The 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh has already made a mark with his ball striking. Vipraj Nigam has also impressed with his leg spin, picking up seven wickets in as many games in IPL 2025.
Ahead of DC's next fixture against LSG, where Vipraj will play at his home, the youngster asserted that he considers himself an all-rounder.
"I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required," said Nigam via India Today.
