IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 22 for LSG vs DC match

By Ankush Das
Modified Apr 22, 2025 08:44 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this clash on Tuesday, April 22.

LSG will be buoyed by the close win over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture. With that, they have won five out of eight games and are placed fifth in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.088. With the race for the top four getting intense by each passing day, the Super Giants will look to continue their winning streak.

DC, on the other hand, dropped one spot to sit second in the points table after their heavy defeat to table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Capitals now have 10 points to their name with an NRR of +0.589, including five wins from seven games. Delhi have played an exciting brand of cricket this season, and they hope to return to winning ways and leapfrog Gujarat to the top of the standings.

With two in-form sides playing each other, fans are expected to fill the Ekana Cricket Stadium in huge numbers. To their delight, fans will be welcomed with clear skies and low humidity.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation, and fans can witness an uninterrupted contest tonight.

"I consider myself an all-rounder" - DC all-rounder Vipraj Nigam

The 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh has already made a mark with his ball striking. Vipraj Nigam has also impressed with his leg spin, picking up seven wickets in as many games in IPL 2025.

Ahead of DC's next fixture against LSG, where Vipraj will play at his home, the youngster asserted that he considers himself an all-rounder.

"I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required," said Nigam via India Today.
About the author
Ankush Das

Ankush Das

Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.

Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.

Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
