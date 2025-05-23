IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 23 for RCB vs SRH match

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this clash on Friday, May 23. The match was initially scheduled to take place in Bengaluru but was shifted due to the current weather conditions in the city.

Ad

RCB have already qualified for the playoffs and are currently second in the standings with 17 points from 12 games, including eight wins and three defeats. The Royal Challengers will look to continue their winning run to strengthen their chance of finishing in the top two.

SRH, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the tournament. However, they spoiled the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) party with a win in their previous game. The SunRisers, last year's runners-up, had an inconsistent campaign this year but will look to finish the season on a high note.

Ad

Trending

With heavyweight stars competing against each other, a cracking contest beckons fans in Lucknow. Thus, fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers to see their favorite stars play. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions in Lucknow will remain clear with a moderate humidity level tonight.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level will be in the 40s throughout the match. There is no forecast for rainfall during the match hours, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.

Ad

"We have got a good record away" - RCB head coach Andy Flower on playing away from home

RCB have a 100 percent win record away from home in IPL 2025, and head coach Andy Flower has backed the players to do the job again as they look to strengthen their position in the top two.

Ad

Flower said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"We have got a good record away. We have been able to flex for the away conditions really well, so I am backing our players to do that again tomorrow. So, we are okay playing here in Lucknow."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More