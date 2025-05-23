IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 23 for RCB vs SRH match

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this clash on Friday, May 23. The match was initially scheduled to take place in Bengaluru but was shifted due to the current weather conditions in the city.
RCB have already qualified for the playoffs and are currently second in the standings with 17 points from 12 games, including eight wins and three defeats. The Royal Challengers will look to continue their winning run to strengthen their chance of finishing in the top two.
SRH, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the tournament. However, they spoiled the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) party with a win in their previous game. The SunRisers, last year's runners-up, had an inconsistent campaign this year but will look to finish the season on a high note.
With heavyweight stars competing against each other, a cracking contest beckons fans in Lucknow. Thus, fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers to see their favorite stars play. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions in Lucknow will remain clear with a moderate humidity level tonight.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level will be in the 40s throughout the match. There is no forecast for rainfall during the match hours, meaning fans can experience an uninterrupted contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.
"We have got a good record away" - RCB head coach Andy Flower on playing away from home
RCB have a 100 percent win record away from home in IPL 2025, and head coach Andy Flower has backed the players to do the job again as they look to strengthen their position in the top two.
Flower said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
"We have got a good record away. We have been able to flex for the away conditions really well, so I am backing our players to do that again tomorrow. So, we are okay playing here in Lucknow."
