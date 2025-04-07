IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for April 7 for MI vs RCB match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a blockbuster match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides have lost their last matches and will look to return to winning ways tonight.

MI have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They have won one out of four matches so far in the tournament. As a result, they are placed eighth in the standings with only two points and an NRR of +0.108.

Mumbai have received a major boost ahead of the RCB clash. The management has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for this epic contest. Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match due to a niggle, is also reportedly raring to go and make an impact.

RCB, on the other hand, made an excellent start to their tourney this year, winning the first two matches. However, they succumbed to a defeat in their first home game against the Gujarat Titans. Despite the defeat, they find themselves third on the table with four points from three games and an NRR of +1.149.

The Royal Challengers will want their top-order batters to assume more responsibility and put runs on the board, which is one of the main reasons why they lost the last match.

With two heavyweight sides going up against each other, a full house is expected at the Wankhede Stadium. Much to their delight, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast during the match hours, and fans can witness an uninterrupted contest tonight.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius during the match, according to AccuWeather. However, the humidity level will be on the lower side, making the weather a bit pleasant for the players.

Jasprit Bumrah available for RCB clash, confirms MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered an injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, has been cleared to make his much-awaited return to the IPL.

"He is available," Jayawardene told reporters on Sunday (via Cricbuzz). "He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow."

"He arrived last night (Saturday, April 5). And I believe he had his sessions with NCA to finalise that. He has been handed over to our physios. So, yeah, it should be his bowling today. All good, and he will play tomorrow," he added.

