IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for May 6 for MI vs GT match

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. It is a crucial match for both sides, as the playoff race is heating up with each passing day.
After a slow start to the tournament, MI have bounced back strongly in the tournament. The five-time champions have won six games on the trot and currently occupy third position in the points table. They have won seven out of 11 matches and have 14 points with an NRR of +1.274.
On the other hand, GT are placed just below Mumbai with the same points but one game less. The Titans have 14 points from 10 games with an NRR of +0.867, including seven wins and three defeats. A win tonight over Mumbai will propel them to the top of the standings.
With two heavyweight sides taking on each other, the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be filled to the brim. However, much to the dismay of fans, there is a chance of rainfall during the match hours, which might delay the proceedings.
AccuWeather says the temperature will hover around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual temperature will be slightly higher than the original temperature. The forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the lead-up to the game, which might delay the start of the game.
"We just want to do what we've been doing" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene on playoff race
At one point, many predicted the Mumbai Indians would finish in the bottom half of the table. However, they have won back-to-back games, putting them in the title race.
With three league games remaining, head coach Mahela Jayawardene stressed that they are not thinking too far ahead and want to continue doing what they have been doing in the last six matches.
He told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz:
"With (Punjab) Kings having that odd number because of the rained-off game, all that we as a franchise can control or I as a coach can control is to focus on the game tomorrow and then after that the next game. We have three good games against us, which is good for us. So, we just want to do what we've been doing, play some good cricket. Boys are focused on that and the rest I can't control. So, my focus will be what I can control at this point and just keep focusing on that."
