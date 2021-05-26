Aakash Chopra picks 3 players the Mumbai Indians should retain or use the RTM card for

Aakash Chopra has picked the three players the Mumbai Indians (MI) should either retain or use the RTM card for. This is with the assumption that the franchises will be allowed to retain only three players, including one via the RTM route.

The Mumbai Indians have not only won the most IPL titles but are also one of the most well-rounded sides in the league. They have immense depth in both their Indian and overseas contingents, and might have tough calls to make while deciding their retentions.

While talking about the Mumbai Indians' possible retentions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the five-time IPL champions would prefer not to have a mega-auction at all.

"It will be the most difficult task for the Mumbai Indians. They will want the auction not to happen at all. They would prefer a mini-auction as their team is already set having built such a good side. But they have no option," said Chopra.

The former India player picked Rohit Sharma as the first player the Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly want to retain.

"If only two retentions and one RTM card is allowed, I think the first retention has to be Rohit Sharma because the team has been built around him. He is their marquee player and you will find it difficult to get a better captain than him in the entire IPL," added Chopra.

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to all five of their IPL titles. His supreme batsmanship and astute leadership make him a certain retention candidate ahead of the auction.

Aakash Chopra on the other two players the Mumbai Indians should retain

Jasprit Bumrah has been the Mumbai Indians' star bowler over the years [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Jasprit Bumrah as the second player the Mumbai Indians should retain. He reasoned the unorthodox pacer is one of the premier bowlers in the shortest format of the game.

"Second has to be Jasprit Bumrah because there is no one like him. Bumrah is a bank because there are only 2-3 bowlers like him in the IPL. One is Jofra, other is Bumrah and maybe Kagiso Rabada although I do rate Jofra and Bumrah slightly above him in the T20 format," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old feels Hardik Pandya's all-round prowess should make the Mumbai Indians reserve the RTM card for him.

"I think the RTM should be used for Hardik Pandya. They will want to use it for him because at some stage he will start bowling and he is an asset. The number at which he bats, the sort of player he is, I feel you will want to retain him," signed off Chopra.

The Mumbai Indians will be one of the most severely-hit franchises if they are allowed to retain only three players in total. If they go with the three players suggested by Aakash Chopra, they would have to let go of the likes of Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock to the auction table.

Early predictions for #IPL 2022 retentions by teams



Rules- Max 3 capped Indians & 2 Overseas@mipaltan

Rohit Bumrah Hardik

RTM- Pollard Boult



Obvious to retain the Big 3@ChennaiIPL

Jadeja Curran Chahar

RTM- Gaikwad Shardul



Given MS retires @cricbuzz @cricketaakash — what India Loves (@whatindialoves) May 22, 2021